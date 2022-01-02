Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Air Force Mission Video 2022

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Bria Hughes 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    The mission of Eighth Air Force is to conduct indefinite strategic deterrence operations; on order neutralize the enemy through global strike in order to protect the United States of America.

    Imagery provided from around all PA units within 8th Air Force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 12:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829792
    VIRIN: 220201-F-EK676-945
    Filename: DOD_108787936
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Air Force Mission Video 2022, by SSgt Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    B-52
    B-1B
    8th Air Force
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    AFGSC
    Eighth Air Force

