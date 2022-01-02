The mission of Eighth Air Force is to conduct indefinite strategic deterrence operations; on order neutralize the enemy through global strike in order to protect the United States of America.
Imagery provided from around all PA units within 8th Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 12:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829792
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-EK676-945
|Filename:
|DOD_108787936
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Eighth Air Force Mission Video 2022, by SSgt Bria Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
