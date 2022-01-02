5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 10th Army Air Missile Defense Comannand, participates in a multinational training event, Allied Spirit 22, at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Germany, from January 21, to February 5, 2022.
(B-Roll Footage courtesy of U.S. Army, Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rene Rosas)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 08:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829787
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-GG601-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108787823
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Allied Spirit 22 - Trailer, by SGT Rene Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT