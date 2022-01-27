Airman 1st Class Nathan Vincell, 39th Communications Squadron client systems technician, talks about some of the reason he thinks Incirlik Air Base is the perfect assignment for first-term Airmen, Jan. 27, 2022, during American Forces Network Incirlik’s “Meet the Titans” radio segment. The opportunities for growth are part of why he thinks Incirlik is the perfect assignment for first term Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 08:14
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|829785
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-KG386-964
|Filename:
|DOD_108787770
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|ADANA, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet The Titans - A1C Nathan Vincell, by SSgt Charles Welty, identified by DVIDS
