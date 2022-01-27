Meet The Titans - A1C Nathan Vincell

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airman 1st Class Nathan Vincell, 39th Communications Squadron client systems technician, talks about some of the reason he thinks Incirlik Air Base is the perfect assignment for first-term Airmen, Jan. 27, 2022, during American Forces Network Incirlik’s “Meet the Titans” radio segment. The opportunities for growth are part of why he thinks Incirlik is the perfect assignment for first term Airmen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Charles Welty)