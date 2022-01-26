Kadena F-15s arrive in Guam for Cope North 22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles assigned to the 18th Wing from Kadena Air Base, Japan, land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 26, 2022. The aircraft flew in to participate in the upcoming exercise Cope North 22. By strengthening alliances and partnerships CN22 helps create a networked security architecture capable of deterring aggression, maintaining stability and ensuring free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)