U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles assigned to the 18th Wing from Kadena Air Base, Japan, land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 26, 2022. The aircraft flew in to participate in the upcoming exercise Cope North 22. By strengthening alliances and partnerships CN22 helps create a networked security architecture capable of deterring aggression, maintaining stability and ensuring free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 06:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829772
|VIRIN:
|220126-F-VU029-716
|Filename:
|DOD_108787688
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Hometown:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Kadena F-15s arrive in Guam for Cope North 22, by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
