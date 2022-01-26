Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena F-15s arrive in Guam for Cope North 22

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    01.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15 Eagles assigned to the 18th Wing from Kadena Air Base, Japan, land at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Jan. 26, 2022. The aircraft flew in to participate in the upcoming exercise Cope North 22. By strengthening alliances and partnerships CN22 helps create a networked security architecture capable of deterring aggression, maintaining stability and ensuring free access to common domains in accordance with international law. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 06:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829772
    VIRIN: 220126-F-VU029-716
    Filename: DOD_108787688
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Hometown: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kadena F-15s arrive in Guam for Cope North 22, by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    CopeNorth
    Cope North 2022
    CN22

