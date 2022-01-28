Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney supports Neptune Strike 2022

    ITALY

    01.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Stanley 

    AFN Naples

    220128-N-ZJ713-1002 Gaeta, Italy (Jan. 28, 2022) Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) goes underway to support Vigilance Activity Neptune Strike 2022. Mount Whitney, the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, is homeported in Gaeta, Italy. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 05:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829769
    VIRIN: 220128-N-ZJ713-1002
    Filename: DOD_108787664
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IT

    This work, USS Mount Whitney supports Neptune Strike 2022, by PO2 Jacob Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    Navy
    Mount Whitney
    Neptune Strike

