Take a look at the Survive Evade Resist and Escape training our SERE instructors provide all 48th Fighter wing and 100th Air Refueling Wing aircrew members.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 04:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829767
|VIRIN:
|220128-F-EJ253-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108787636
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|BRANDON, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SERE Training, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, SrA John Ennis, A1C Cedrique Oldaker, SrA Koby Saunders and A1C Jacob Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
