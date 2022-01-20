3 Minute Slowdown Episode 5

U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander, Col. Matthew Gomlak, and DoDEA Europe South District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arrington sit down to discuss new COVID measures and the effect they have on the schools in Vicenza and the entire DoDEA South District January 20th in Vicenza, Italy.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2022 03:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829758
|VIRIN:
|220120-A-HJ965-831
|Filename:
|DOD_108787553
|Length:
|00:17:30
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
