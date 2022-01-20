Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3 Minute Slowdown Episode 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    01.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Patrick VanBuren 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander, Col. Matthew Gomlak, and DoDEA Europe South District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arrington sit down to discuss new COVID measures and the effect they have on the schools in Vicenza and the entire DoDEA South District January 20th in Vicenza, Italy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 03:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829758
    VIRIN: 220120-A-HJ965-831
    Filename: DOD_108787553
    Length: 00:17:30
    Location: IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3 Minute Slowdown Episode 5, by SGT Patrick VanBuren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Italy
    Vicenza
    DoDEA Schools
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT