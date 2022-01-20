3 Minute Slowdown Episode 5

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrison Italy Commander, Col. Matthew Gomlak, and DoDEA Europe South District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Arrington sit down to discuss new COVID measures and the effect they have on the schools in Vicenza and the entire DoDEA South District January 20th in Vicenza, Italy.