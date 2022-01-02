Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Air Force 75th Anniversary Theme

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Dastas 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    With the United States Air Force reaching the milestone of 75 years since its date of inception, Airmen across the service were asked to come up with the theme for the anniversary. We sat down with Master Sgt. Holly Graham, former U.S. Air force Airman now U.S. Space Force Guardian who came up with this year’s theme and found out what it really means to “Innovate, Accelerate, and Thrive.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.01.2022 08:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829757
    VIRIN: 220115-F-FN051-1001
    Filename: DOD_108787552
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Air Force 75th Anniversary Theme, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Anniversary
    USAF
    75th
    Innovate
    Thrive
    Accelerate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT