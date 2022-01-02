The Air Force 75th Anniversary Theme

With the United States Air Force reaching the milestone of 75 years since its date of inception, Airmen across the service were asked to come up with the theme for the anniversary. We sat down with Master Sgt. Holly Graham, former U.S. Air force Airman now U.S. Space Force Guardian who came up with this year’s theme and found out what it really means to “Innovate, Accelerate, and Thrive.”
