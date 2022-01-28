Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Peterson-Schriever Garrison Celebrates Black History Month 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    Black History Month kicks off on Feb. 1, 2022. U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, joined by multiple guest speakers, hosts a video promoting inclusion, education, and awareness of black history during the month of February.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 18:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829727
    VIRIN: 220131-F-BV344-001
    Filename: DOD_108787192
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Celebrates Black History Month 2022, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Peterson
    Black History Month
    Schriever
    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT