Black History Month kicks off on Feb. 1, 2022. U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, joined by multiple guest speakers, hosts a video promoting inclusion, education, and awareness of black history during the month of February.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 18:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|829727
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-BV344-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108787192
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Peterson-Schriever Garrison Celebrates Black History Month 2022, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT