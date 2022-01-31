Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Luke Days Promotional Video

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Richard McManus 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Are you ready for Luke Days? Luke Days 2022 is scheduled for March 19-20, 2022 at Luke Air Force Base. This year's air show features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as well as other military and civilian aerial performers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 17:54
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 829723
    VIRIN: 220131-F-YA302-002
    Filename: DOD_108787163
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Luke Days Promotional Video, by Richard McManus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    Thunderbirds
    Luke Days
    F-35 Demo Team

