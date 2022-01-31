Are you ready for Luke Days? Luke Days 2022 is scheduled for March 19-20, 2022 at Luke Air Force Base. This year's air show features the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as well as other military and civilian aerial performers.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 17:54
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|829723
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-YA302-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108787163
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Luke Days Promotional Video, by Richard McManus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT