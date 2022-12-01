Alaska National Guardsmen provide emergency assistance to the community of Yakutat after extreme snowfall

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829715" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alaska National Guard Airmen and Soldiers provided emergency assistance in the Southeast Alaska community of Yakutat after extreme snowfall and rain in the region. Guardsmen served on Joint Task Force-Yakutat and provided building safety assessments and emergency snow removal for Tribal, public and government facilities in the community.