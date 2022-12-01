Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska National Guardsmen provide emergency assistance to the community of Yakutat after extreme snowfall

    YAKUTAT, AK, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2022

    Video by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska National Guard Airmen and Soldiers provided emergency assistance in the Southeast Alaska community of Yakutat after extreme snowfall and rain in the region. Guardsmen served on Joint Task Force-Yakutat and provided building safety assessments and emergency snow removal for Tribal, public and government facilities in the community.

    Alaska National Guard
    winter storms
    Southeast Alaska
    Yakutat
    Joint Task Force-Yakutat

