Alaska National Guard Airmen and Soldiers provided emergency assistance in the Southeast Alaska community of Yakutat after extreme snowfall and rain in the region. Guardsmen served on Joint Task Force-Yakutat and provided building safety assessments and emergency snow removal for Tribal, public and government facilities in the community.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 16:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829715
|VIRIN:
|220112-Z-PB632-1004
|PIN:
|1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108787068
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|YAKUTAT, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska National Guardsmen provide emergency assistance to the community of Yakutat after extreme snowfall, by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
