Navy Counselor 1st Class Chris Donahue is living his dream job. Speaking to the youth and helping them explore their options in the Navy is one way he is changing lives.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 16:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829712
|VIRIN:
|220131-N-RB168-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108787050
|Length:
|00:05:25
|Location:
|HORSEHEADS, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NC1 Chris Donahue - Changing Lives, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT