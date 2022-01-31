Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NC1 Chris Donahue - Changing Lives

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HORSEHEADS, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Dobbs 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Pittsburgh

    Navy Counselor 1st Class Chris Donahue is living his dream job. Speaking to the youth and helping them explore their options in the Navy is one way he is changing lives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 16:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829712
    VIRIN: 220131-N-RB168-1001
    Filename: DOD_108787050
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: HORSEHEADS, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NC1 Chris Donahue - Changing Lives, by PO1 Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NTAGPITTSBURGH #NAVY #SAILORS #NRC #FORGEDBYTHESEA #USNAVY #newyork #horseheads #ntagtv

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT