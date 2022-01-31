Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Air Base Wing - 2021 Annual Awards

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 75th Air Base Wing named its 2021 annual award winners during a virtual ceremony Jan. 27, 2022, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Thirteen awards were given to military and civilian Airmen who made a significant contribution to the ABW throughout the 2021 calendar year. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 16:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829707
    VIRIN: 220131-F-BK017-000
    Filename: DOD_108787009
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Air Base Wing - 2021 Annual Awards, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Awards

