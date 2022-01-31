Fort McCoy CWOC class 22-03 students pull an ahkio sled during training at Fort McCoy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-03 completing field training carrying rucksacks and pulling an ahkio sled of equipment Jan. 31, 2022, on a trail at Fort McCoy, Wis. Students complete miles of ruck marching in the snow and cold during the course. Sometimes students move in snowshoes and skis covering dozens of miles. Students also complete training terrain and weather analysis, camouflage and concealment, and risk management. They also learn about properly wearing issued cold-weather clothing and how to prevent cold-weather injuries. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)