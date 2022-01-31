Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy CWOC class 22-03 students pull an ahkio sled during training at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-03 completing field training carrying rucksacks and pulling an ahkio sled of equipment Jan. 31, 2022, on a trail at Fort McCoy, Wis. Students complete miles of ruck marching in the snow and cold during the course. Sometimes students move in snowshoes and skis covering dozens of miles. Students also complete training terrain and weather analysis, camouflage and concealment, and risk management. They also learn about properly wearing issued cold-weather clothing and how to prevent cold-weather injuries. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 20:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829705
    VIRIN: 220131-A-OK556-728
    Filename: DOD_108786973
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort McCoy CWOC class 22-03 students pull an ahkio sled during training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy

