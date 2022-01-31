BJACH Army Nurse Corps 121st Anniversary Celebration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital celebrates the 121st anniversary of the Army Nurse Corps, February 2, at the Joint-Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana with a video honoring combined efforts of BJACH nurses throughout the year. Nurses at BJACH are trusted, tested and ready to support the Army mission wherever they are needed both home and abroad.