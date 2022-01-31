Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital celebrates the 121st anniversary of the Army Nurse Corps, February 2, at the Joint-Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana with a video honoring combined efforts of BJACH nurses throughout the year. Nurses at BJACH are trusted, tested and ready to support the Army mission wherever they are needed both home and abroad.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 15:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829701
|VIRIN:
|220131-O-GR663-954
|Filename:
|DOD_108786896
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, BJACH Army Nurse Corps 121st Anniversary Celebration, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
