Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BJACH Army Nurse Corps 121st Anniversary Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Regional Health Command - Central

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital celebrates the 121st anniversary of the Army Nurse Corps, February 2, at the Joint-Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana with a video honoring combined efforts of BJACH nurses throughout the year. Nurses at BJACH are trusted, tested and ready to support the Army mission wherever they are needed both home and abroad.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 15:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829701
    VIRIN: 220131-O-GR663-954
    Filename: DOD_108786896
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BJACH Army Nurse Corps 121st Anniversary Celebration, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Nurse Corps Officer

    TAGS

    Louisiana
    nurses
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    Army Nurse Corps
    BJACH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT