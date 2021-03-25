Marines with Marine Barracks Washington conduct a three-round volley while Sgt. Teal Ewer, ceremonial bugler, plays "Taps" at Arlington National Cemetery, Va., March 25, 2021. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason Kolela)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 15:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829698
|VIRIN:
|210325-M-GN436-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108786893
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Barracks Washington Memorial Day Tribute, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
