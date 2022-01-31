Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CW5 Nelligan IPPS-A PSA

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Sgt. Maria Elena Casneiro 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Patrick Nelligan, command chief warrant officer , U.S. Army Reserve Command, talks about IPPS-A and what you need to do now in order to be ready for the launch.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829678
    VIRIN: 220131-A-SJ682-698
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108786711
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW5 Nelligan IPPS-A PSA, by SGT Maria Elena Casneiro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IPPS-A

    HR
    IPPS-A

