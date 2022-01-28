The Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System grants individual Marines the power to determine their future in the Marine Corps ranks. Knowing what the system entails allows Marines to organize their time and Marine Corps priorities in a way that benefits no only themselves but their unit and mission. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829676
|VIRIN:
|220128-M-BF398-530
|Filename:
|DOD_108786702
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Minute: JEPES Refresher (AFN Version), by Cpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT