Marine Minute: JEPES Refresher

The Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System grants individual Marines the power to determine their future in the Marine Corps ranks. Knowing what the system entails allows Marines to organize their time and Marine Corps priorities in a way that benefits not only themselves, but their unit and mission. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)