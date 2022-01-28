Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: JEPES Refresher

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    The Junior Enlisted Performance Evaluation System grants individual Marines the power to determine their future in the Marine Corps ranks. Knowing what the system entails allows Marines to organize their time and Marine Corps priorities in a way that benefits not only themselves, but their unit and mission. (U.S. Marines Corps video by Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 15:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829671
    VIRIN: 220128-M-BF398-808
    Filename: DOD_108786683
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: JEPES Refresher, by Cpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Performance
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    JEPES

