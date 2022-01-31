Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Testing Walk Through

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Daniel Moore, 97th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, talks about the Mighty 97th Medical Group's new system for COVID-19 testing.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 11:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829659
    VIRIN: 220131-F-OI201-747
    Filename: DOD_108786525
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: ALTUS, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Testing Walk Through, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ALTUS AFB
    AETC
    97 MDG
    COVID-19

