COVID-19 Testing Walk Through

Lt. Col. Daniel Moore, 97th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, talks about the Mighty 97th Medical Group's new system for COVID-19 testing.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 11:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829659
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-OI201-747
|Filename:
|DOD_108786525
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
