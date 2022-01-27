Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Let's Talk Motorcycle Safety

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada 

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads

    Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads provides a few quick tips for motorcycle riders and motorists to remember as we all work together to stay safe on the roads, on and off the installation.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 11:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829658
    VIRIN: 220127-N-UA321-1001
    Filename: DOD_108786524
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    This work, Let's Talk Motorcycle Safety, by Katisha Draughn-Fraguada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    motorcycle safety
    NSA Hampton Roads

