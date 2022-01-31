Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Virtual Hiring Event

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by DaLynna Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    The Fort Sill Transition Assistance Program (TAP) is hosting a Fort Sill Virtual Hiring Event Mar. 23, from 11 a.m. -3 p.m.. About 50 companies will be attendance to assist Active Duty Military (who will leave the service now through Mar 2023, Spouses and working age dependents, Retirees, and Civilians in obtaining employment opportunities. Companies in attendance are actively hiring.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 10:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829655
    VIRIN: 220231-A-A4709-1001
    Filename: DOD_108786463
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Fort Sill Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Virtual Hiring Event, by DaLynna Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Sill

    Fort Sill
    Hiring Event

