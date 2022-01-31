Fort Sill Transition Assistance Program (TAP) Virtual Hiring Event

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Sill Transition Assistance Program (TAP) is hosting a Fort Sill Virtual Hiring Event Mar. 23, from 11 a.m. -3 p.m.. About 50 companies will be attendance to assist Active Duty Military (who will leave the service now through Mar 2023, Spouses and working age dependents, Retirees, and Civilians in obtaining employment opportunities. Companies in attendance are actively hiring.