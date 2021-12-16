Creating Visit Request within DISS/JVS

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is a video recording of a demonstration on how to set up, implement and manage a visit request within the Defense Information System for Security Joint Verification System (DISS/JCS) application. It includes narration, application screenshot mock-ups and graphics to educate system users on this procedure. The recording was conducted by a DISS/JVS subject matter expert (SME) and approved content by DCSA Training Team.