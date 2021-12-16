This is a video recording of a demonstration on how to set up, implement and manage a visit request within the Defense Information System for Security Joint Verification System (DISS/JCS) application. It includes narration, application screenshot mock-ups and graphics to educate system users on this procedure. The recording was conducted by a DISS/JVS subject matter expert (SME) and approved content by DCSA Training Team.
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 09:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829646
|VIRIN:
|211216-D-D0467-2001
|PIN:
|505752
|Filename:
|DOD_108786209
|Length:
|00:17:15
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Creating Visit Request within DISS/JVS, by Christopher Gillis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
