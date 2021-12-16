Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creating Visit Request within DISS/JVS

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Video by Christopher Gillis 

    Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency

    This is a video recording of a demonstration on how to set up, implement and manage a visit request within the Defense Information System for Security Joint Verification System (DISS/JCS) application. It includes narration, application screenshot mock-ups and graphics to educate system users on this procedure. The recording was conducted by a DISS/JVS subject matter expert (SME) and approved content by DCSA Training Team.

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 09:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829646
    VIRIN: 211216-D-D0467-2001
    PIN: 505752
    Filename: DOD_108786209
    Length: 00:17:15
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    DISS JVS DCSA

