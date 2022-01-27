U.S. Soldiers with 615th Aviation Support Battalion conduct Table 6 M4 Qualification at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 27, 2022. (US Army video by Eugen Warkentin)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 07:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829645
|VIRIN:
|220127-A-EX530-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108786178
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 615 ASB Table 6 M4 Qualification, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
