    615 ASB Table 6 M4 Qualification

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    01.27.2022

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with 615th Aviation Support Battalion conduct Table 6 M4 Qualification at Oberdachstetten Training Area, Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 27, 2022. (US Army video by Eugen Warkentin)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 07:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829645
    VIRIN: 220127-A-EX530-1001
    Filename: DOD_108786178
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US

