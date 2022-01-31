PSA celebrating the alliances the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Japan District has made during its 50 years in Japan. 2nd in a series of 12.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 01:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|829638
|VIRIN:
|220131-A-AD803-676
|Filename:
|DOD_108785995
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Japan Engineer District 50th Anniversary PSA 2, by Charlie Maib, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT