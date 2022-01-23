Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.23.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Sebastian Riveraaponte 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, conduct ground transportation operations during a battalion field exercise, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted a battalion field exercise to train core mission essential tasks and rehearse emerging warfighting concepts in preparation for future exercises and operations. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps viedo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.31.2022 01:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:13:24
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PME
    Motor Transportation
    Camp Gonsalves

