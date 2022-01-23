3rd LSB Battalion Field Exercise I: Bravo Company operations

U.S. Marines with 3rd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, conduct ground transportation operations during a battalion field exercise, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 31, 2022. 3rd LSB conducted a battalion field exercise to train core mission essential tasks and rehearse emerging warfighting concepts in preparation for future exercises and operations. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps viedo by Lance Cpl. Hunter Barber)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.31.2022 01:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829634
|VIRIN:
|220131-M-M0320-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108785990
|Length:
|00:13:24
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
