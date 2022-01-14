The Power Lifting Pilot

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rory Payne, the seventh ranked power lifter in the world for his weight class, and CH-47 pilot with Varsity Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about the balancing act of competing at the highest level in his sport while still accomplishing the mission as an active-duty Soldier. Payne will be competing in his first meet of the year at the Chost Clash in Miami February 13, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)