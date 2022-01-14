The Power Lifting Pilot

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rory Payne, the seventh ranked power lifter in the world for his weight class, and CH-47 pilot with Varsity Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about the balancing act of competing at the highest level in his sport while still accomplishing the mission as an active-duty Soldier. Payne will be competing in his first meet of the year at the Chost Clash in Miami February 13, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)
