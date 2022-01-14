Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rory Payne, the seventh ranked power lifter in the world for his weight class, and CH-47 pilot with Varsity Company, 6th Battalion, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about the balancing act of competing at the highest level in his sport while still accomplishing the mission as an active-duty Soldier. Payne will be competing in his first meet of the year at the Chost Clash in Miami February 13, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, 40th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2022 22:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829630
    VIRIN: 220114-A-WT494-001
    PIN: 220114
    Filename: DOD_108785943
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Power Lifting Pilot, by SGT Jeremy Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    motivation
    Army Strong
    Wings of Destiny
    Why I serve
    Rangers lead the way
    People First

