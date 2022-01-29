Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG Responds to Winter Storm with High Morale (B-Roll)

    SALISBURY, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Various military police companies in the Maryland National Guard are activated to State Active Duty to assist with a snowstorm in Salisbury, Maryland, on Jan. 29, 2022. At the direction of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, MDNG Soldiers will be staged in Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore to support civil agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.30.2022 14:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829623
    VIRIN: 220129-Z-OV020-1002
    Filename: DOD_108785739
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: SALISBURY, MD, US 

    Maryland National Guard
    Snowstorm
    National Guard
    Chazz Kibler

