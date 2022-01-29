MDNG Responds to Winter Storm with High Morale (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829623" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Various military police companies in the Maryland National Guard are activated to State Active Duty to assist with a snowstorm in Salisbury, Maryland, on Jan. 29, 2022. At the direction of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, MDNG Soldiers will be staged in Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore to support civil agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)