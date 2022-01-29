MDNG Responds to Winter Storm with High Morale

Various military police companies in the Maryland National Guard are activated to State Active Duty to assist with a snowstorm in Salisbury, Maryland, on Jan. 29, 2022. At the direction of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, MDNG Soldiers will be staged in Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore to support civil agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|01.29.2022
|01.30.2022 14:16
|Package
|829621
|220129-Z-OV020-1001
|DOD_108785737
|00:01:13
|SALISBURY, MD, US
|0
|0
