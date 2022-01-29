A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew hoist a crewmember from a research vessel 100-miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Jan. 28, 2022. The aircrew was responding to a report of a crewmember with seizure-like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2022 17:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829593
|VIRIN:
|040101-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108785383
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VIDEO AVAILABLE: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 100 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana, by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
