    VIDEO AVAILABLE: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 100 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Riley Perkofski 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin aircrew hoist a crewmember from a research vessel 100-miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Jan. 28, 2022. The aircrew was responding to a report of a crewmember with seizure-like symptoms. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station New Orleans)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.29.2022 17:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829593
    VIRIN: 040101-G-G0108-1001
    Filename: DOD_108785383
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VIDEO AVAILABLE: Coast Guard medevacs crewmember 100 miles offshore Port Fourchon, Louisiana, by PO3 Riley Perkofski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United States Coast Guard
    D8

