    Camp Buehring Behavior Health

    KUWAIT

    01.29.2022

    Video by Sgt. Ian Valley 

    345th Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- U.S. Army Cpt. Megan Hauptmann, a Behavioral Health Officer with the 160th Theater Signal Brigade with a message about the Camp Buerhing behavior health clinic. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2022
    Date Posted: 01.29.2022 05:32
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829567
    VIRIN: 220129-A-WG301-073
    Filename: DOD_108785202
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Buehring Behavior Health, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Buehring
    USARCENT
    Behavioral Health
    Kuwait
    160th Theatre Signal Brigade

