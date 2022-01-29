CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait- U.S. Army Cpt. Megan Hauptmann, a Behavioral Health Officer with the 160th Theater Signal Brigade with a message about the Camp Buerhing behavior health clinic. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Ian Valley, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2022 05:32
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|829567
|VIRIN:
|220129-A-WG301-073
|Filename:
|DOD_108785202
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Buehring Behavior Health, by SGT Ian Valley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT