AIEA, Hawaii (Jan. 28, 2022) - Lt. Cmdr. Travis Myers, Red Hill Recovery Filtration System lead, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, explains Red Hill Well recovery operations during a media engagement. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Luke McCall)
|01.28.2022
|01.29.2022 01:23
|B-Roll
|829565
|220128-N-JY604-0017
|DOD_108785121
|00:01:50
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|0
|0
This work, Red Hill Well Media Engagement, by PO1 Luke J McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
