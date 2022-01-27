JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Jan. 28, 2022) – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractors and service members attached to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VR) 61, load water flushing samples into a C-40 aircraft for transport to U.S. mainland testing facilities. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas A. Higgins)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2022 01:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829564
|VIRIN:
|220128-N-SR472-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108785112
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Contractors Prepare Water Samples for Transport to Testing Facilities, by PO2 Thomas Higgins, identified by DVIDS
