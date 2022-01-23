ATLANTIC OCEAN -- Sailors complete daily task aboard Whidbey Island-class landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) and Marines attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Jan 24, 2022. The Kearsarge amphibious ready group (ARG), and Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a composite training unit (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 21:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829562
|VIRIN:
|220122-N-PS818-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108785059
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Gunston Hall BROLL, by PO2 Sarina Espinoza, PO3 Megan Farnes and PO2 Donovan Keller, identified by DVIDS
