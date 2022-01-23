Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gunston Hall BROLL

    AT SEA

    01.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarina Espinoza, Petty Officer 3rd Class Megan Farnes and Petty Officer 2nd Class Donovan Keller

    USS Gunston Hall (LSD44)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN -- Sailors complete daily task aboard Whidbey Island-class landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) and Marines attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), Jan 24, 2022. The Kearsarge amphibious ready group (ARG), and Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting a composite training unit (COMPTUEX). COMPTUEX is the final pre-deployment exercise that certifies the Kearsarge ARG and 22nd MEU's ability to conduct military operations through joint planning, and execute challenging and realistic scenarios. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Keith Nowak)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 21:01
    Location: AT SEA

