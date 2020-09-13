146th Airlift Wing Commander, U.S. Air National Guard Col. Lisa A. Nemeth, explains her priorities to airmen during an commander's call at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. September 13, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 19:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829554
|VIRIN:
|200913-Z-QY689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108784917
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Col. Lisa A. Nemeth's Commander's Priorities, by TSgt Nicholas Carzis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
