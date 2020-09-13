Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Lisa A. Nemeth's Commander's Priorities

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    146th Airlift Wing Commander, U.S. Air National Guard Col. Lisa A. Nemeth, explains her priorities to airmen during an commander's call at the Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, Port Hueneme, California. September 13, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by: Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2020
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 19:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    146th Airlift Wing
    Commander's Priorities

