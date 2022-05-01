As 2021 comes to an end, Mountain Home Air Force Base extends a thank you to all Airmen who work diligently everyday to excel lethality and mission readiness in the Air Force. This video reflects on the significant events and accomplishments achieve over the last year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 18:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829551
|VIRIN:
|220105-F-UB933-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108784877
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHAFB 2021 End of Year Video, by A1C Krista Reed Choate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT