    MHAFB 2021 End of Year Video

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    As 2021 comes to an end, Mountain Home Air Force Base extends a thank you to all Airmen who work diligently everyday to excel lethality and mission readiness in the Air Force. This video reflects on the significant events and accomplishments achieve over the last year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 18:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829551
    VIRIN: 220105-F-UB933-1001
    Filename: DOD_108784877
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHAFB 2021 End of Year Video, by A1C Krista Reed Choate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Year in Review
    Mountain Home Air Force Base
    366th Fighter Wing
    2021
    End of Year Video

