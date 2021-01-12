Rising Thunder 2021 | Two Nations, One Team

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (陸上自衛隊) trained alongside US Army Soldiers at Yakima Training Center, Wash. during a two week exercise called Operation Rising Thunder Dec. 2021.



Soldiers from both nations participated in one of the most complex tasks that can be done in the military; a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise or "CALFEX." It is a complete integration of all of the different tools and capabilities the Army has to offer. Together infantry, mortars, helicopters, snipers, combat engineers, and unmanned aircraft systems must all work together to achieve a common goal – defeating the enemy.



2021 is a historic year for Rising Thunder. This is the first time that the JGSDF were able to fire Hellfire missiles at YTC.



This year, representing the US Army were Soldiers from Joint Base Lewis McChord including the 1-17 Infantry Battalion from Lancer Brigade, as well as Apaches from the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, combat engineers from 555th Engineer Brigade, and advisors from the 5th Security Forces Assistance Brigade. The JGSDF consisted of Soldiers from the 32rd Infantry Regiment out of Camp Ōmiya in Saitama and the 1st Battle Helicopter Unit from Camp Metabaru in Saga.



Part of Pacific Pathways, Operation Rising Thunder is a strategic exercise that provides trained and ready units who are able to integrate and operate across multiple domains as a coalition.