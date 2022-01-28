Gary A. Pruyne Receives the Honorable Order of Saint Michael Gold Medal Award

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/829540" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gary A. Pruyne, Department of the Army civilian and former Army aviator, receives the Honorable Order of Saint Michael Gold Medal Award for his lifetime of service to the Army Aviation community in a ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Rucker, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)