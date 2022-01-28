Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gary A. Pruyne Receives the Honorable Order of Saint Michael Gold Medal Award

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Gary A. Pruyne, Department of the Army civilian and former Army aviator, receives the Honorable Order of Saint Michael Gold Medal Award for his lifetime of service to the Army Aviation community in a ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Rucker, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 17:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829540
    VIRIN: 220128-A-XA218-100
    Filename: DOD_108784741
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 

    Army Aviation
    USAACE
    Honorable Order of St. Michael Gold Medal Award

