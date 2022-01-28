Gary A. Pruyne, Department of the Army civilian and former Army aviator, receives the Honorable Order of Saint Michael Gold Medal Award for his lifetime of service to the Army Aviation community in a ceremony at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum, Fort Rucker, Alabama, Jan. 28, 2022. (U.S. Army video by 2nd Lt. Michael Needham)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 17:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829540
|VIRIN:
|220128-A-XA218-100
|Filename:
|DOD_108784741
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Gary A. Pruyne Receives the Honorable Order of Saint Michael Gold Medal Award, by 2LT Michael Needham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
