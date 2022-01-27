2022 Air Show - HAFB UT - Promo video 1

Promo video of this year's Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show, Hill Air Force Base, UT, June 25-26, 2022. The air show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, the U.S. Air Force’s F-35, F-16 and C-17 Demonstration Teams, as well as the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Aerial Demonstration Team, along with more than a dozen other world-class military and civilian aerial acts and ground displays. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)
