Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 Air Show - HAFB UT - Promo video 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by David Perry  

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Promo video of this year's Warriors Over the Wasatch Air and Space Show, Hill Air Force Base, UT, June 25-26, 2022. The air show will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Air Demonstration Squadron, the U.S. Air Force’s F-35, F-16 and C-17 Demonstration Teams, as well as the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Aerial Demonstration Team, along with more than a dozen other world-class military and civilian aerial acts and ground displays. (U.S. Air Force video by David Perry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 17:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 829532
    VIRIN: 220127-F-BK017-0001
    Filename: DOD_108784614
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 Air Show - HAFB UT - Promo video 1, by David Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT