    Marine Corps Base Hawaii Aloha Minute

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Cpl. Jose Angeles, Cpl. Brandon Aultman and Cpl. Samantha Sanchez

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    The Aloha Minute is a monthly video highlighting events that have recently occurred aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), Jan. 28, 2022. The video is part of an ongoing series capturing events that occur throughout the several bases that make up MCBH. Produced by the MCBH Communication Strategies and Operations (COMMSTRAT) section. Music track courtesy of "A Walk" by Mystery Mammal. (Official U.S. Marine Corps video by MCBH COMMSTRAT)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022
    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    PMO

    Hawaii

    MCBH

    2/3

    RUTEX

    Prepare Today to Fight Tonight

