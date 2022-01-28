Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company Graduation at MCRD San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    The new Marines of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, graduate at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 28, 2022. Graduation took place at the completion of the 13-week transformation which included training for drill, marksmanship, basic combat skills, and Marines Corps customs and traditions. Following graduation, the Marines were given 10 days of leave before taking the next step in training at the School of Infantry at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    TAGS

    MCRD
    Graduation
    Kilo Company

