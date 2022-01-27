Coast Guard, local responders recover deceased man in ocean waters just off "San Felipe del Morro” castle in San Juan, Puerto Rico

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Station San Juan boat crew and local responders recover a man who was unresponsive in ocean waters just off the San Felipe del Morro Castle jetty in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico the evening of Jan. 27, 2022. The man was deceased by local authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler James)