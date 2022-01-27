A Coast Guard Station San Juan boat crew and local responders recover a man who was unresponsive in ocean waters just off the San Felipe del Morro Castle jetty in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico the evening of Jan. 27, 2022. The man was deceased by local authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler James)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829522
|VIRIN:
|220127-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108784453
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Coast Guard, local responders recover deceased man in ocean waters just off "San Felipe del Morro” castle in San Juan, Puerto Rico, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT