    Coast Guard, local responders recover deceased man in ocean waters just off "San Felipe del Morro” castle in San Juan, Puerto Rico

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    01.27.2022

    Video by Ricardo Castrodad 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard Station San Juan boat crew and local responders recover a man who was unresponsive in ocean waters just off the San Felipe del Morro Castle jetty in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico the evening of Jan. 27, 2022. The man was deceased by local authorities. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler James)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829522
    VIRIN: 220127-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108784453
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: SAN JUAN, PR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, local responders recover deceased man in ocean waters just off "San Felipe del Morro” castle in San Juan, Puerto Rico, by Ricardo Castrodad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Old San Juan
    Coast Guard Station San Juan
    deceased man
    rescued woman

