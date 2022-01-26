Papillion Creek and Tributaries Lakes, Nebraska Chiefs Report Signing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The purpose of the Papillion

Creek and Tributaries Lakes,

Nebraska General

Reevaluation Report study is

to address flood risk in order

to reduce flood and life safety

risks in the Papillion Creek

Basin.



There is significant risk to public

health, safety, and property in the

Papillion Creek Basin due to

seasonal rainfall events combined

with undersized bridges, culverts,

and channels and extensive

development in the floodplain that

result in residential and commercial

flooding in the Papillion Creek Basin.



The #OmahaDistrict plan includes:

A dam with a 74-acre conservation

pool and sediment detention at

South Papillion Creek Dam Site 19

near Gretna, Nebraska



A dry dam at Thomas Creek

Dam Site 10 in rural Douglas

County, Nebraska;



A new levee/floodwall along

Little Papillion Creek in Omaha,

Nebraska consisting of 3.67

miles of structure on the right

bank, 2.98 miles of structure on

the left bank, and eight road

and bridge closure structures



Nonstructural features including

71 basement fills, 59 elevations

of residential structures and 256

dry floodproofings of commercial/

industrial/municipal structures

along Big Papillion Creek, Cole

Creek, Papillion Creek, Saddle

Creek, South Papillion

Creek, and West Papillion Creek.



Recreational features consisting of

a 2.5-mile trail, parking lots,

restrooms, picnic shelter, boat

access, and related features at

the Dam Site 19 reservoir.



The recommended plan includes

31.8 acres of tree plantings within

the boundaries of the normal

operating pool and maximum

operating pool of South Papillion

Creek Dam Site 19 and three acres

at Thomas Creek Dam Site 10.