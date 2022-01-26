Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Papillion Creek and Tributaries Lakes, Nebraska Chiefs Report Signing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NE, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    The purpose of the Papillion
    Creek and Tributaries Lakes,
    Nebraska General
    Reevaluation Report study is
    to address flood risk in order
    to reduce flood and life safety
    risks in the Papillion Creek
    Basin.

    There is significant risk to public
    health, safety, and property in the
    Papillion Creek Basin due to
    seasonal rainfall events combined
    with undersized bridges, culverts,
    and channels and extensive
    development in the floodplain that
    result in residential and commercial
    flooding in the Papillion Creek Basin.

    The #OmahaDistrict plan includes:
    A dam with a 74-acre conservation
    pool and sediment detention at
    South Papillion Creek Dam Site 19
    near Gretna, Nebraska

    A dry dam at Thomas Creek
    Dam Site 10 in rural Douglas
    County, Nebraska;

    A new levee/floodwall along
    Little Papillion Creek in Omaha,
    Nebraska consisting of 3.67
    miles of structure on the right
    bank, 2.98 miles of structure on
    the left bank, and eight road
    and bridge closure structures

    Nonstructural features including
    71 basement fills, 59 elevations
    of residential structures and 256
    dry floodproofings of commercial/
    industrial/municipal structures
    along Big Papillion Creek, Cole
    Creek, Papillion Creek, Saddle
    Creek, South Papillion
    Creek, and West Papillion Creek.

    Recreational features consisting of
    a 2.5-mile trail, parking lots,
    restrooms, picnic shelter, boat
    access, and related features at
    the Dam Site 19 reservoir.

    The recommended plan includes
    31.8 acres of tree plantings within
    the boundaries of the normal
    operating pool and maximum
    operating pool of South Papillion
    Creek Dam Site 19 and three acres
    at Thomas Creek Dam Site 10.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 15:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 829520
    VIRIN: 220126-A-OI229-059
    Filename: DOD_108784404
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Papillion Creek and Tributaries Lakes, Nebraska Chiefs Report Signing, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Works
    Flood Risk Reduction
    WRDA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT