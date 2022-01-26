Papillion Creek and Tributaries Lakes, Nebraska Chiefs Report Signing

The purpose of the Papillion
Creek and Tributaries Lakes,
Nebraska General
Reevaluation Report study is
to address flood risk in order
to reduce flood and life safety
risks in the Papillion Creek
Basin.
There is significant risk to public
health, safety, and property in the
Papillion Creek Basin due to
seasonal rainfall events combined
with undersized bridges, culverts,
and channels and extensive
development in the floodplain that
result in residential and commercial
flooding in the Papillion Creek Basin.
The #OmahaDistrict plan includes:
A dam with a 74-acre conservation
pool and sediment detention at
South Papillion Creek Dam Site 19
near Gretna, Nebraska
A dry dam at Thomas Creek
Dam Site 10 in rural Douglas
County, Nebraska;
A new levee/floodwall along
Little Papillion Creek in Omaha,
Nebraska consisting of 3.67
miles of structure on the right
bank, 2.98 miles of structure on
the left bank, and eight road
and bridge closure structures
Nonstructural features including
71 basement fills, 59 elevations
of residential structures and 256
dry floodproofings of commercial/
industrial/municipal structures
along Big Papillion Creek, Cole
Creek, Papillion Creek, Saddle
Creek, South Papillion
Creek, and West Papillion Creek.
Recreational features consisting of
a 2.5-mile trail, parking lots,
restrooms, picnic shelter, boat
access, and related features at
the Dam Site 19 reservoir.
The recommended plan includes
31.8 acres of tree plantings within
the boundaries of the normal
operating pool and maximum
operating pool of South Papillion
Creek Dam Site 19 and three acres
at Thomas Creek Dam Site 10.
