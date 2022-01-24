In recognition of National Fun at Work Day, we asked Marines on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina what they enjoy about their work Jan. 28, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 14:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|829514
|VIRIN:
|220128-M-SP612-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108784359
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, All in a day's work, by LCpl Noah Braswell and LCpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT