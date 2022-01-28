Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    On the Level: Episode 6

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Ricardo Garcia-Diaz 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    In On the Level: Episode 6, Detroit District Watershed Hydrology Section Physical Scientist Deanna Apps discusses the Future Scenarios product. Using historical data similar to recent conditions, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Future Scenarios product illustrates Great Lakes’ water level variabilities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 14:17
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 829511
    VIRIN: 220128-O-VD018-969
    Filename: DOD_108784339
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: DETROIT, MI, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Level: Episode 6, by Ricardo Garcia-Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Scenarios product provides insight to potential future water levels

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Great Lakes
    Water Levels
    Detroit District
    On the Level

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT