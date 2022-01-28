In On the Level: Episode 6, Detroit District Watershed Hydrology Section Physical Scientist Deanna Apps discusses the Future Scenarios product. Using historical data similar to recent conditions, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Future Scenarios product illustrates Great Lakes’ water level variabilities.
Scenarios product provides insight to potential future water levels
