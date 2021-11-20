Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PHNSY & IMF Workers Retrofit Stand for USS Oklahoma (BB 37) Helm

    HI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2021

    Video by Marc Ayalin 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    Shipyard fabricators from the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility recently retrofitted a stand for the helm of the USS Oklahoma (BB 37), which was displayed during a commemoration ceremony at Ford Island, Hawaii for the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. This video shows their dedicated efforts in honoring those who lost their lives on that fateful day.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 14:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829505
    VIRIN: 211207-N-QL164-001
    PIN: 211207
    Filename: DOD_108784144
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: HI, US

    USS Oklahoma (BB 37)
    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

