PHNSY & IMF Workers Retrofit Stand for USS Oklahoma (BB 37) Helm

Shipyard fabricators from the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility recently retrofitted a stand for the helm of the USS Oklahoma (BB 37), which was displayed during a commemoration ceremony at Ford Island, Hawaii for the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. This video shows their dedicated efforts in honoring those who lost their lives on that fateful day.