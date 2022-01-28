Ford Sailors conduct training during PIA

Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conduct training while preparing to exit Newport News Shipbuilding after completing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), Jan. 27, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her PIA, a six-month period of modernization. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)
