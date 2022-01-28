Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ford Sailors conduct training during PIA

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Zachary Melvin 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conduct training while preparing to exit Newport News Shipbuilding after completing a Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), Jan. 27, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her PIA, a six-month period of modernization. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Riley McDowell)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 12:57
    Video ID: 829504
    VIRIN: 220127-N-OH637-1001
    Filename: DOD_108784054
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    This work, Ford Sailors conduct training during PIA, by PO2 Zachary Melvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 78
    US Navy
    OH637

