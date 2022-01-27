Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron position a K-loader to the ramp of a plane before loading pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force base, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 12:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 

    This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership, by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    supporteuropartallies

