Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron position a K-loader to the ramp of a plane before loading pallets of ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force base, Delaware, Jan. 27, 2022. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 12:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829503
|VIRIN:
|220127-F-MO780-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108784049
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Dover AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership, by SrA Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT