Sailors conduct multiple daily operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in support of Neptune Strike 2022. Neptune Strike 2022 highlights the natural evolution of NATO’s ability to integrate the high-end maritime warfare capabilities of a carrier strike group to support the defense of the Alliance.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2022 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829502
|VIRIN:
|220128-N-DZ398-1001
|PIN:
|143543
|Filename:
|DOD_108784046
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Neptune Strike 2022 Broll 28JAN2022, by SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT