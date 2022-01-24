Massachusetts National Guard members conduct extreme hypothermia training during Northern Strike 22-1

Special Operations forces from the U.S. Army’s 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts Army National Guard, teamed up Jan. 24 with local first responders to perform intensive hypothermia training at Lake Margrethe near Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan. The event took place during Northern Strike 22-1 (”Winter Strike”), a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise held Jan. 21-30 with participants from several U.S. states and partner nations at Camp Grayling and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC).
