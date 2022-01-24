Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts National Guard members conduct extreme hypothermia training during Northern Strike 22-1

    UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    Special Operations forces from the U.S. Army’s 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts Army National Guard, teamed up Jan. 24 with local first responders to perform intensive hypothermia training at Lake Margrethe near Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Michigan. The event took place during Northern Strike 22-1 (”Winter Strike”), a National Guard Bureau-sponsored exercise held Jan. 21-30 with participants from several U.S. states and partner nations at Camp Grayling and Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, which together comprise the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC).

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.28.2022 12:41
    Location: US

    This work, Massachusetts National Guard members conduct extreme hypothermia training during Northern Strike 22-1, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    National Guard
    Northern Strike
    Winter Strike 22

